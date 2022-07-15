 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: July 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

We have a new fastest throw from an infielder (97.8 mph!) (MLB.com)

MLB News

Corey Seager added to ASG and rounds out Derby field (MLB.com)

Altuve exits game after HBP vs. Angels (MLB.com)

Play HR Derby Bracket Challenge, compete to win 100 grand! (MLB.com)

Biggest Q’s facing Padres at Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

In third rehab start, deGrom fans 4, allows 1 unearned run (MLB.com)

Frustrated Freeland takes bat to dugout light (MLB.com)

Strikeouts come in bunches for Javier in short outing (MLB.com)

Who goes No. 1 on Sunday? We polled execs (MLB.com)

Here are the 2022 All-Star rosters (MLB.com)

Full Derby bracket boasts rookie moxie, veteran poise (MLB.com)

42 years later, the All-Star Game returns to Los Angeles (MLB.com)

MLB.TV All-Star sale is 50% off (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Najee Harris enters the ESPN’s Top 10 running backs after one season (Behind The Steel Curtain)

