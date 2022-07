Series preview: Pirates visit Rockies in final first-half series

Location: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

In the final series before the All-Star Break, the Pirates travel to Denver to face the Rockies.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this weekend’s series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 8:40 p.m. EST

Jose Quintana vs. German Marquez

Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EST

Mitch Keller vs. Jose Urena

Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EST

TBD vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Pirates

Kevin Newman (R) 2B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Michael Chavis (R) 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo (L) DH Diego Castillo (R) RF Ben Gamel (L) LF Jake Marisnick (R) CF Oneil Cruz (L) SS Jason Delay (R) C

Rockies