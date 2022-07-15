Pirates shut down top prospect Henry Davis

Pirates top prospect Henry Davis has been hit with multiple appearances on the Minor League injured list.

Hit being literal.

Davis was placed on the IL last Friday, July 8 due to an injured left wrist. The Bucco backstop and 2021 No. 1 overall pick has been a magnet for MiLB pitchers, being plunked an unreal 17 times in only 41 games.

Davis, 22, was hit in five straight games… twice. The oddities do not end there.

According to MLB Pipeline, since 1901, a MLB player has only been hit in five straight games… twice.

Davis would much rather have his name become a historical footnote in a multitude of offensive categories without damaging his body, but has been hampered by the oddity all season.

He fractured his wrist in May and has plagued him since returning to Double-A Altoona. Also ranked MLB’s 17th-best prospect, Davis is only hitting .177 in 17 games with the Curve, recording five doubles, two home runs, nine runs batted in and a .320 on-base percentage.

The top selection from Louisville was primed to play and represent the Pirates in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday along with right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows. Arizona shortstop and previous candidate to go No. 1 overall Jordan Lawler, who was picked five spots later, is replacing Davis on the roster.

He started the year on fire, hitting .341 for the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, driving in 22 runs in 22 games.

The Pirates are shutting Davis down, but he could return sooner than later.

Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reported Wednesday that general manager Ben Cherington is optimistic about a return this year.

“We fully expect he’s going to come back and play during (this) season. I feel pretty good about that,” Cherington said. “He’s making progress towards that.”

Davis spend time at both catcher and designated hitter during his first full year in the Pirates organization, known best for his bat and ability to drive the ball as one of the Minors’ best young hitters.