Bucs bombed by Rockies 13-2

Not much to say about this one. The Pittsburgh Pirates were only briefly in the game, getting shellacked by the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on one of Jose Quintana’s worst starts of the year.

Quintana went five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts to take the loss and move to 2-5 on the year, and the Pittsburgh bullpen was equally as bad. Chris Stratton gave up one run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in one inning pitched, and he was followed by Dillon Peters, who was the worst of them all.

Peters went two innings, giving up six runs on eight hits with no walks and one strikeout, including back-to-back homers in the seventh to C.J. Cron and Brendan Rogers to turn an already ugly game into a complete rout.

Pirate hitters weren’t much better, as they only had six hits on the evening, with Jake Marisnick, who finished 2-for-3, the only multi-hit Bucco.

Josh VanMeter had an RBI sac fly in the third, and Jason Delay had an RBI single in the fifth, and that was all she wrote for the Buccos in terms of offensive production.

They’ll look to bounce back this afternoon in Colorado.