2022 MLB Draft Thread: Who Will Pirates Take?

Tonight’s the annual MLB Draft and the Pittsburgh Pirates are selecting fourth in the first round this evening. Here’s a look at the order for the first round:
- Baltimore Orioles
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Washington Nationals
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago Cubs
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- New York Mets
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Angels
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- Cleveland Guardians
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Cincinnati Reds
- Oakland Athletics
- Atlanta Braves
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- Chicago White Sox
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
Please remember our thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
BD community, this is your thread for today’s draft. Enjoy!
Loading comments...