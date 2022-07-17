 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 MLB Draft Thread: Who Will Pirates Take?

The Pirates pick 4th in tonight’s first round.

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Tonight’s the annual MLB Draft and the Pittsburgh Pirates are selecting fourth in the first round this evening. Here’s a look at the order for the first round:

  1. Baltimore Orioles
  2. Arizona Diamondbacks
  3. Texas Rangers
  4. Pittsburgh Pirates
  5. Washington Nationals
  6. Miami Marlins
  7. Chicago Cubs
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. Kansas City Royals
  10. Colorado Rockies
  11. New York Mets
  12. Detroit Tigers
  13. Los Angeles Angels
  14. New York Mets
  15. San Diego Padres
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Philadelphia Phillies
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Oakland Athletics
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Seattle Mariners
  22. St. Louis Cardinals
  23. Toronto Blue Jays
  24. Boston Red Sox
  25. New York Yankees
  26. Chicago White Sox
  27. Milwaukee Brewers
  28. Houston Astros
  29. Tampa Bay Rays
  30. San Francisco Giants

Please remember our thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s draft. Enjoy!

