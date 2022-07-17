2022 MLB Draft: How to watch the Pirates’ first round picks

The MLB Draft is coming up tonight and Pittsburgh Pirates fans are eager to see who the team will take with their first round picks.

Pittsburgh will be on the board with the fourth overall pick, then again with the 36th pick in the supplemental round. Mock drafts have the Pirates taking either 2B Termarr Johnson (Mays High School, Ga.), 3B Cam Collier (Chipola Junior College) or SS Brooks Lee (Cal Poly).

Here’s all the information you need to be front-and-center on Sunday night:

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Watch: MLB Network (TV), fuboTV (Live Stream)

You can also join in on the conversation with Bucs Dugout’s Official MLB Draft thread!