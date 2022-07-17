Pirates fall to Rockies 2-0 despite Mitch Keller pitching well again

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller had another good outing, as it looks like he’s finally putting it together, particularly with his control, but the Bucco bats had another anemic day, giving Keller no support whatsoever in a 2-0 Pirates loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Keller went six innings, and though his velocity was once again down, his location continues to be up, and he gave up no earned runs (one unearned) on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts. He took the loss to move to 2-5 on the year.

The only run given up by Keller came after Connor Joe reached second on a throwing error by Oneil Cruz in the fifth. Kris Bryant then singled to center to bring him home. The Rockies would then add another run in the seventh off of Yerry De Los Santos.

The Buccos had chances in the fourth and in the sixth to get some runs, with Cruz at third in the fourth and Daniel Vogelbach at third in the sixth, but they couldn’t capitalize. The Bucs finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Your multi-hit Pirates were Ben Gamel, who went 2-for-4, and Tyler Heineman, who went 2-for-3.

The Pirates will look to keep from being swept this afternoon at 3:10pm.