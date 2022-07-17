BREAKING: Pirates select Termarr Johnson with fourth overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Termarr Johnson in the first round with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Johnson is an 18-year-old current shortstop from Georgia, but he projects to be a second baseman in the pros and is one of the best hitting prospects to come out in a while.

The 5’10” left-handed hitter, who is committed to Arizona State in the fall, has a 70 hit rating and 60 power rating according to Mlb.com, with some evaluators reportedly giving Johnson an 80 on hit rating, the highest score available. The word “elite” when it comes to hitting is the most often used word for Johnson.

This is a homerun pick for the Pirates, in my opinion, as there were numerous rumblings leading up to the draft that Johnson could actually go as high as first overall, and the Buccos certainly need to fill the coffers with some offensive weapons.

Cam Collier was also rumored to be considered here, but with Johnson on the board, this was a no-brainer pick for me.

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Termarr!