2022 Home Run Derby Thread

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

2022 MLB Home Run Derby seeds

1. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

8. Albert Pujols, Cardinals

4. Juan Soto, Nationals

5. José Ramírez, Guardians

3. Corey Seager, Rangers

6. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

2. Pete Alonso, Mets

7. Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s home run derby. Enjoy!

