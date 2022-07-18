Pirates head to break with 8-3 win over Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates departed into the All-Star break on the heels of a 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Ke’Bryan Hayes gave the Bucs the lead in the sixth after driving in Jason Delay with a groundout. Michael Chavis then added an insurance run the next at-bat with a single to right, driving in Kevin Newman.

After striking out four times, Oneil Cruz broke his dry spell with an RBI single in the ninth, and Newman topped off the team’s scoring with a two-run single to right a few hitters later.

Tyler Beede earned the win after pitching two innings of one-run ball in relief. Duane Underwood Jr. and Wil Crowe earned holds and David Bednar shut the door on the first half of the with a scoreless ninth inning.

Offensively, Chavis and Newman led the way with three hits, while Delay and Jake Marisnick collected two hits each.

Action picks back up on Friday as the Pirates welcome the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.