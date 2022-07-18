Pirates day one 2022 MLB Draft picks

Since the 2022 MLB Draft ended so late last night, here is the full list of the Pittsburgh Pirates draft picks.

#4 - Termarr Johnson - SS/2nd baseman - Mays HS (Georgia)

The best bat in the draft, the Buccos took a guy at four many were projecting to go first overall. Called the best pure prep hitter in a decade, this was a big pick for Pittsburgh. The 18-year-old has an extremely high ceiling. Some scouts rated him an 80 on hitting (the top mark available), and he was excited to come to the Pirates in post-draft interviews. the 5’10” infielder plays shortstop, though many project him at second in the Majors. He’s expressed some interest in staying at short though.

#36 - Thomas Harrington - P - Campbell

A 6’2” right-hander, Harrington has a 96 mph fastball and a mid-80s changeup that is considered his best offering to go along with a really good slider and a still-developing curve. MLB.com says he has a high floor (one of the highest of any pitcher in the draft) and the ceiling of a number three starter. He’s 21 years old.

#44 - Hunter Barco - P - Florida

A 6’4”, 21-year-old lefty, Barco was rated a lot higher before Tommy John surgery, and MLB Pipeline now had him at 75 following the injury, so this was a bit of a reach for the Bucs. He currently projects as a back end starter. Has a 95 mph fastball along with a slider and a changeup. If his recovery goes well, this could be a value pick. If not, well...

