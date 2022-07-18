Pirates 2022 MLB Draft second day picks

The Pittsburgh Pirates did a pretty good job with their day one picks, and day two is underway this afternoon. Here’s the list of Pittsburgh picks in rounds 3-10. We’ll update the list periodically throughout the day.

#83 - Jack Brannigan - Two-way player - Notre Dame

A third baseman and relief pitcher with a power arm, a 70-rated fastball, premium velocity, and slider that’s described as “wipeout,” but only has 23 innings pitched over three seasons at Notre Dame due to his multi-positionality. The 21-year-old throws righty.

#110 - Michael Kennedy - Pitcher - Troy HS - New York

A left-hander that’s only 17-years old, he isn’t overpowering with a fastball at just 92, but makes up for it with location. Fastball, slider, change up are his three pitches.

#140 - Tres Gonzalez - Outfielder - Georgia Tech

A left-handed outfielder without power but hits for average (.331 in the Cape Cod League) and has plus-level speed. Can play center, but an average arm has mostly kept him in left. 21 years old.

#170 - Derek Diamond - Pitcher - Old Miss

Right-handed pitcher with two-way potential, the 21-year-old currently holds a 93 mph fastball and a solid curve and change up. Thought to have a high ceiling. Also spent plenty of time at third base.

MORE TO COME...

#200 - J.P. Massey - Pitcher - Minnesota

He’s a 6’5” 21-year-old righty with a 97 mph fastball and a plus slider, but he didn’t have great numbers his senior year. Definitely a project.

#230 - Cy Nielson - Pitcher - BYU

He’s a 6’3” 21 year-old lefty that wracked up 45 strikeouts in 33 innings this past season for BYU.

#260 - Mike Walsh - Pitcher - Yale

A 6’2” 21-year-old right hander, Walsh likely projects as a reliever and has a low to mid 90s fastball and a good slider with movement but has struggled as a starter.

#290 - Tanner Tredaway - Outfield - Oklahoma

He’s already 23-years-old and lacks power, but is a contact hitter who swatted .370 this past season at Oklahoma. He’s 6’2”, a righty, and plays mostly centerfield.