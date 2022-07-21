Bucs Arghticles: July 21, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: More Activity to Follow Post-Draft (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

These are the Cy Young leaders at the break (MLB.com)

Midterm reports: Assessing each team at the break (MLB.com)

New No. 2 in Power Rankings heading into second half (MLB.com)

An early ‘23 mock: Top 20 picks (MLB.com)

What does the future hold for Verlander? (MLB.com)

The story of Big Papi’s Mariners (yes, Mariners) career (MLB.com)

‘This is Mickey Mantle?’: Denzel lauds Trout before ASG (MLB.com)

Start the 2nd half with a weekend of free MLB.TV (MLB.com)

How every player performed on All-Star stage (MLB.com)

Each team’s most interesting Day 2 & 3 Draft picks (MLB.com)

Druw Jones, D-backs agree to record deal for HS player (source) (MLB.com)

Draft Tracker: Here’s every pick (MLB.com)

Each club’s 2022 MLB Draft bonus pools and pick values (MLB.com)

Here are 10 Draft picks who will be quick to the bigs (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Can Ahkello Witherspoon pick up where he left off in 2021? (Behind The Steel Curtain)