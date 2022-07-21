Mets reportedly interested in Daniel Vogelbach

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 39-54. Despite being third in a mostly terrible division, they will be sellers once again this year. There are a group of players on the short list to be traded, and Daniel Vogelbach is one of them. Now, the New York Mets a reportedly trying to strike a deal with the Buccos for the first baseman/DH.

Source: Mets have had trade conversations with the Pirates around 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach.



Vogelbach is hitting .228/.348/.430 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 117 OPS+ this year. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) July 20, 2022

As the tweet mentions, Vogelbach is slashing .228/348/.430 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs, but where his value lies is against right-handed pitching. Vogelbach is slashing .260/.365/.464 against righties with all 12 of his home runs and 27 of his 34 RBIs.

He’s much worse against lefties, slashing just .141/.267/.156 with zero homers and 7 RBIs, and he has just 75 of his 278 plate appearance this season against left-handed pitching.

But for a team looking to contend — and the first-place Mets are just that — he certainly has some value down the stretch as a platoon DH against right-handed arms. He’s only played two games at first this year, so he’s unlikely to start racking up games there.

No word on what the Mets are offering in return, but it’s almost certain to be a prospect/young player that the Buccs are targeting for their farm system.

Thoughts on Vogelbach possibly heading to New York?