Bucs Arghticles: July 22, 2022

By Jeremy_Brener
2022 MLB Draft Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Mets rumors: Mets showing interest in Pirates’ Vogelbach (Amazin’ Avenue)

Joe Starkey: Pirates need increased positive signs in season’s second half (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Williams: What it Takes to Go From the Draft to Pittsburgh (Pirates Prospects)

One more throw for Big Ben: Pirates to have Steelers great throw out ceremonial 1st pitch (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Pujols honored to win Ali award for off-field work (ESPN.com)

Sources: Veteran lefty Keuchel DFA’d by D-backs (ESPN.com)

MLB All-Star Game viewership down from 2021 (ESPN.com)

MVP Stanton, Buxton lift AL to 9th ASG win in row (ESPN.com)

Minor leaguers make ‘a living wage,’ Manfred says (ESPN.com)

O’s draft 7-foot lefty, would be tallest MLBer ever (ESPN.com)

Simulated game for Mets P deGrom pushed back (ESPN.com)

Clark: Committed to staying on as MLBPA head (ESPN.com)

Every team’s outlook if Nats deal Soto (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Is there any truth to the anti-Steelers social media machine? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

