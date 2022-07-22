Bucs Arghticles: July 22, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Mets rumors: Mets showing interest in Pirates’ Vogelbach (Amazin’ Avenue)
Joe Starkey: Pirates need increased positive signs in season’s second half (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Williams: What it Takes to Go From the Draft to Pittsburgh (Pirates Prospects)
One more throw for Big Ben: Pirates to have Steelers great throw out ceremonial 1st pitch (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Pujols honored to win Ali award for off-field work (ESPN.com)
Sources: Veteran lefty Keuchel DFA’d by D-backs (ESPN.com)
MLB All-Star Game viewership down from 2021 (ESPN.com)
MVP Stanton, Buxton lift AL to 9th ASG win in row (ESPN.com)
Minor leaguers make ‘a living wage,’ Manfred says (ESPN.com)
O’s draft 7-foot lefty, would be tallest MLBer ever (ESPN.com)
Simulated game for Mets P deGrom pushed back (ESPN.com)
Clark: Committed to staying on as MLBPA head (ESPN.com)
Every team’s outlook if Nats deal Soto (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Is there any truth to the anti-Steelers social media machine? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
