Pirates trade Daniel Vogelbach to Mets

The trade season has officially begun.

According to sources, the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded DH Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets for pitcher Colin Holderman.

Vogelbach is slashing .228/348/.430 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs, but where his value lies is against right-handed pitching. Vogelbach is slashing .260/.365/.464 against righties with all 12 of his home runs and 27 of his 34 RBIs.

He’s much worse against lefties, slashing just .141/.267/.156 with zero homers and 7 RBIs, and he has just 75 of his 278 plate appearance this season against left-handed pitching.

But for a team looking to contend — and the first-place Mets are just that — he certainly has some value down the stretch as a platoon DH against right-handed arms. He’s only played two games at first this year, so he’s unlikely to start racking up games there.