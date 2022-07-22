Talk the Plank Podcast: Reacting to the Daniel Vogelbach Trade

Host: Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick breaks down his thoughts on the Daniel Vogelbach trade. Let’s just say, he’s not too thrilled. He also compares Colin Holderman to a former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever from the 2014 season, who, ironically, was also drafted by the New York Mets. Lastly, he breaks down who could be dealt next as the trade deadline approaches.

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

