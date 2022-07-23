Pirates two-hit by Marlins in 8-1 defeat

The Pittsburgh Pirates came out of the All-Star break a lot like how they went into it, as they had nothing going at the plate and were two-hit by the Miami Marlins in a 8-1 defeat on Friday night.

The only Bucco hits came on Ke’Bryan Hayes single and a solo home run by Jason Delay in the third inning that represented Pittsburgh’s only run of the night.

Jason Delay just hit his first Major League home run! pic.twitter.com/6JdbeG4Apv — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 23, 2022

On the mound, starter Zach Thompson went five and one third innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He took the loss to fall to 3-7 on the year.

Dillon Peters and Chris Stratton closed it out, with Peters giving up the other run in his two and two-thirds innings. He now has a 5.18 ERA after a starting the year off well in the bullpen.

The Buccos fell to 39-55 on the year and will return to take on the Marlins again tonight at 7:05pm.