Pirates trade Michael Perez to Mets for cash

A little late on this one, I know, but I was driving across the state and am just now getting home and settled with my computer on. But the Pittsburgh Pirates swung their second straight trade with the New York Mets, sending catcher Michael Perez to Queens for cash considerations.

We have acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash.



INF Travis Blankenhorn has been designated for assignment. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 23, 2022

The Buccos also dealt Daniel Vogelbach to New York a day before, so now the Mets swoop in to also grab Perez due to some injury issues they are experiencing at catcher.

Perez was designated for assignment on Friday and he was having an atrocious season at the plate for Pittsburgh. The 29-year-old leftie hit just .150 with 6 homers and 11 RBIs on the year in 39 games played. Perez has a known light bat, so it wasn’t surprising to see him struggle.

Jason Delay has been getting time at catcher recently for Pittsburgh, getting his first big league dinger this week, so we’ll continue to see more of him moving forward.