Mitch Keller shines but Pirates fall to Marlins in 10 innings

It was a pitcher’s duel in Pittsburgh as Mitch Keller and Sandy Alcantara went toe-to-toe throughout the majority of Sunday’s series finale, but it was the Miami Marlins who prevailed as they beat the Pirates, 6-5, in ten innings.

With both pitching scoreless frames in the first and second, Alcantara coughed up the first run of the game to Oneil Cruz, who made Joe Block a little excited in the booth with a missile to right.

Bryan De La Cruz broke Keller’s scoreless streak in the fifth with his seventh home run of the year to tie the game at one.

Miami small-balled the Bucs in the sixth with a bunt single and a sacrifice bunt, which led to a two-run single by Jesus Aguilar. After Ben Gamel brought the Pirates within a run in the next half inning, the Marlins tacked on another in the top of the ninth.

Facing their final outs, the unlikeliest of heroes — Yoshi Tsutsugo — tied the game in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run single.

Expect him to be in the lineup for the next millennium now.

David Bednar pitched for the Pirates in the tenth and gave up two runs. Cal Mitchell tried to spark a rally for the next half inning, but Greg Allen became Pittsburgh’s newest No. 1 enemy by striking out the next at-bat to end the game.