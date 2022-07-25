Series preview: Pirates face Cubs in quick two-game series

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

The Pirates travel to the Windy City for a quick two-game set against the Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 8:05 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Adrian Sampson

Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Keegan Thompson

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

Kevin Newman (R) 2B Josh VanMeter (L) 1B Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B Ben Gamel (L) LF Cal Mitchell (L) RF Greg Allen (S) CF Oneil Cruz (L) SS Yoshi Tsutsugo (L) DH Jason Delay (R) C

Chicago Cubs