Series preview: Pirates face Cubs in quick two-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-57). July 25-26, 2022
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Pirates travel to the Windy City for a quick two-game set against the Cubs.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:
Projected Starters
Monday, 8:05 p.m. EST
JT Brubaker vs. Adrian Sampson
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EST
Bryse Wilson vs. Keegan Thompson
Projected Lineups
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kevin Newman (R) 2B
- Josh VanMeter (L) 1B
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
- Ben Gamel (L) LF
- Cal Mitchell (L) RF
- Greg Allen (S) CF
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Yoshi Tsutsugo (L) DH
- Jason Delay (R) C
Chicago Cubs
- Rafael Ortega (L) CF
- Willson Contreras (R) C
- Seiya Suzuki (R) RF
- Ian Happ (S) LF
- Nico Hoerner (R) SS
- Patrick Wisdom (R) DH
- Alfonso Rivas (L) 1B
- David Bote (R) 3B
- Christopher Morel (R) 2B
Loading comments...