Series preview: Pirates face Cubs in quick two-game series

The Buccos will try to get some hits in the Windy City.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-57). July 25-26, 2022

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Cubs SB Nation Site: Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Pirates travel to the Windy City for a quick two-game set against the Cubs.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:

Projected Starters

Monday, 8:05 p.m. EST

JT Brubaker vs. Adrian Sampson

Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EST

Bryse Wilson vs. Keegan Thompson

Projected Lineups

Pittsburgh Pirates

  1. Kevin Newman (R) 2B
  2. Josh VanMeter (L) 1B
  3. Ke’Bryan Hayes (R) 3B
  4. Ben Gamel (L) LF
  5. Cal Mitchell (L) RF
  6. Greg Allen (S) CF
  7. Oneil Cruz (L) SS
  8. Yoshi Tsutsugo (L) DH
  9. Jason Delay (R) C

Chicago Cubs

  1. Rafael Ortega (L) CF
  2. Willson Contreras (R) C
  3. Seiya Suzuki (R) RF
  4. Ian Happ (S) LF
  5. Nico Hoerner (R) SS
  6. Patrick Wisdom (R) DH
  7. Alfonso Rivas (L) 1B
  8. David Bote (R) 3B
  9. Christopher Morel (R) 2B

