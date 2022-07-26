Pirates drop tight one to Cubs 3-2

Bryan Reynolds returned off of the 10-day disabled list yesterday for the Pittsburgh Pirates in time to kick off a quick series against the Chicago Cubs, but it wasn’t enough, as Reynolds went 0-for-4 in his first game back, and the Pittsburgh bullpen gave up a late run following a fielding error to squash another solid start by JT Brubaker to send the Buccos to a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Brubaker went six innings, giving up two runs on eight hits with two walks and four strikeouts, but Yerry De Los Santos gave up an RBI double to Nico Hoerner in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Before that, Oneil Cruz made a throwing error to first that put the go-ahead run on in Seiya Suzuki, though the error could have also easily been charged to first baseman Michael Chavis. Scott Effros then worked the ninth for the Cubs for his first save of the season.

Chavis said this following the game:

“I’ve got one job over there, and it’s to catch the ball. I’ve got to do a better job of catching it. Sometimes his ball cuts, but I’ve caught how many throws of his at this point? I know it cuts like that. It was just one of those situations where I knew it was going to run a little bit, strode to the right and it just ran off my glove. So either I need to stretch a little further, go a little more right or just do something to help him out. He’s working over there to the right, going away from his body and everything like that, so it’s just a tough play. Damn, man, I’ve got to do a better job helping him out on that.”

Pittsburgh runs came a Cruz single in the second that scored Ben Gamel and a Josh VanMeter double in the sixth that scored Tyler Heineman. Cruz finished the day 2-for-4 from the plate, while Ke’Bryan Hayes was also 2-for-4. Pittsburgh had eight total hits on the night.

The Bucs are back in action versus the Cubbies this afternoon.