Bucs Arghticles: July 29, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Bold Mock Trade Proposals (Rum Bunter)
MLB Trade Deadline: What Could Pirates Get for David Bednar? (Pittsburgh Baseball Now)
Yankees Showing Interest in This Veteran Starting Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline (Sports Illustrated)
MLB News
Got questions about Soto sweepstakes? We’ve got answers (MLB.com)
Mancini’s inside-the-parker ricochets off OF’s face (MLB.com)
Cruz homers, but error a sign of room to improve (MLB.com)
Astros can’t solve A’s, take first sweep of ‘22 (MLB.com)
2 phenoms pulling away in ROY poll (MLB.com)
7 options for a bullpen arm at the Deadline (MLB.com)
Here’s when GMs think Deadline deals heat up (MLB.com)
Yankees get ‘boost of energy’ with deal for Benintendi (MLB.com)
SP deal, Gallo trade could be next for Yankees (MLB.com)
Where might Soto land? Let’s rank the contenders (MLB.com)
7 trades contenders need to make (MLB.com)
Dodgers have ‘looked at’ this All-Star (report) (MLB.com)
Padres the favorites for Soto? Some execs think so (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...