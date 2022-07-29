 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: July 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, July 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: JUL 17 Pirates at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Bold Mock Trade Proposals (Rum Bunter)

MLB Trade Deadline: What Could Pirates Get for David Bednar? (Pittsburgh Baseball Now)

Yankees Showing Interest in This Veteran Starting Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Got questions about Soto sweepstakes? We’ve got answers (MLB.com)

Mancini’s inside-the-parker ricochets off OF’s face (MLB.com)

Cruz homers, but error a sign of room to improve (MLB.com)

Astros can’t solve A’s, take first sweep of ‘22 (MLB.com)

2 phenoms pulling away in ROY poll (MLB.com)

7 options for a bullpen arm at the Deadline (MLB.com)

Here’s when GMs think Deadline deals heat up (MLB.com)

Yankees get ‘boost of energy’ with deal for Benintendi (MLB.com)

SP deal, Gallo trade could be next for Yankees (MLB.com)

Where might Soto land? Let’s rank the contenders (MLB.com)

7 trades contenders need to make (MLB.com)

Dodgers have ‘looked at’ this All-Star (report) (MLB.com)

Padres the favorites for Soto? Some execs think so (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...