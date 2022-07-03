Homers and Renegade figure in 7-6 win over Brewers

I know, this is late, but I brought back a little souvenir from Denver—no, not Covid, thankfully, but an old nemesis of mine, tonsilitis. My doctor was impressed that someone of my advanced years could get tonsillitis, but since I have no voice, I couldn't retort "well, I have tonsils, don't I?" and had to settle for a dirty look. This, however, is the first day I've been able to type in English—when I'm sick suddenly I'm fluent in Dutch, at least on the keyboard, so i must be improving.

So yesterday's game. The Pirates won, came back from behind, even. Shelty is obviously teaching his pitchers to trust their defense, because they made Bryse Wilson look a lot better than he was. And the bombs of course, courtesy of my boy Michael Chavis, Oneil Cruz and Diego Castillo.

I know you guys complain about Shelty a lot, but one thing I've always liked about him is that he instills belief in his players that they can win. I think that's why he leaves players in long after other managers take them out. He believes that they can adjust on the fly. Take Renegade for example, who hasn't had the greatest outings of late. He looked back to his old self.

I’m sure you guys will let me know if I’m missing anything, But this was still pretty hard to write. At least it got posted.