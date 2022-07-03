SB Nation Reacts Results: Most likely Pirate to be traded

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

We have our results from this week’s question, in which we checked in with you all about tradeable Pirates.

We asked our voters, which of these Pirates do you think is most likely to be traded? David Bednar, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Stratton, Daniel Vogelbach.

We also asked for suggestions in the comments about other Buccos likely to go, but this question was just of those four. Here’s what you thought. It was really dang close:

Vogelbach takes an extremely tight vote. I was thinking after I published the poll that I probably should have included Jose Quintana in this group also, but then I thought he might actually run away with the vote and that including just these four might make for good results, and that seems to have played itself out, with only five percent separating the top from the bottom choice.

It’ll be interesting to see what route the Buccos take. I certainly don’t want to see Reynolds or Bednar go, and I’m hoping management feels the same, but I’m not at that point of trust yet, so I’ll be waiting with bated breath.

