Brewers shut out Pirates to earn series split

After beating the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped Sunday’s finale, 2-0, to earn a series split.

Zach Thompson started for the Bucs just hours after he was activated off the injured list and gave up two earned runs over four-and-two-thirds innings. The two runs coming off the bat of catcher Omar Narváez, who homered to right in the fifth inning.

The Pirates’ bullpen was nearly spotless in the game. Duane Underwood Jr., who also rejoined the team today, allowed just one hit and one walk while tallying a strikeout over one-and-one-third innings. Tyler Beede and Chris Stratton combined for three perfect innings at the end of the game.

Daniel Vogelbach led the Pirates on offense with a 3-for-4 afternoon, while Jack Suwinski tallied a pair of doubles. The rest of the team, however, struggled, as 23 runners were left on base while the team posted a collective 14 strikeouts.

Since nothing memorable came from the Pirates, here’s a tweet from beat reporter Justice de Los Santos showing just how bad the team’s offense is this year:

Entering play, here are the Pirates' numbers with RISP:



• Last in hits (104)

• Last in AVG (.204)

• 29th in OBP (.284)

• Last in SLG (.336)

• Last in wRC+ (73)

• 28th in K% (24.0%) — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) July 3, 2022

The road doesn’t get any easier as the New York Yankees stop by for a two-game series starting Tuesday. Yikes.