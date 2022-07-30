Bucs bounced by Phillies 4-2 in extra innings

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a good start but couldn’t hold on to the good vibes in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in 10 innings on Friday night.

The Buccos got another great start by Jose Quintana, which was the final advertisement before Tuesday’s trade deadline. He went five and two thirds innings, giving up no runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks, helping Pittsburgh build up a 2-0 lead.

Greg Allen doubled home Kevin Newman in the third and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth for the Buccos, but the bottom fell out shortly after.

Anyone up for an Oppo ?



Ke'Bryan Hayes sure is!



This solo shot to right extends the @Pirates lead to 2-0 in the 7th inning on AT&T SportsNet!#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/VMwETl5V6N — AT&T SportsNet™ PIT (@ATTSportsNetPIT) July 30, 2022

RBI singles by Philly’s Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins tied up the game in the seventh, and Hoskins was about to show his chops again a few innings later.

He hit a leadoff homer in the top of the 10th off of Duane Underwood Jr. that put Philadelphia up 4-2. That was Hoskins’ 20th homer of the season, and it means he also finished the night 4-for-4 against the Buccos, also earning a walk to reach base in all five of his plate appearances.

The Bucs went down 1-2-3 in their half of the 10th, and that was all she wrote, as Pittsburgh lost to their cross-state rival at home for the second straight night.

The loss sent Pittsburgh to 40-60 on the season through their first 100 games, and Underwood moved to 0-3 on the year with the defeat.

Kevin Newman went 3-for-5 on the night, while Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 to round out the multi-hit Buccos.

Pittsburgh will be back in action against Philly again tonight.