 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game #80: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Jameson Taillon returns to Pittsburgh to pitch tonight.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, July 5, 2022, 7:05 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sportsnet

Radio: KDKA

The Pittsburgh Pirates complete a long homestand with a two-game set against the MLB-best New York Yankees.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...