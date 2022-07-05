Talk the Plank Podcast: The Yankees visit Pittsburgh

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Jake Slebodnick and Nathan Hursh discuss the Pirates’ upcoming series against the New York Yankees. They also discuss forthcoming roster moves that will be made in the coming weeks. Finally, the two talk about Oneil Cruz’s first 50 or so plate appearances and how they feel about his overall play.

Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh

Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to nathan.hursh@yahoo.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast on another site here as well.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. We record live on the Spotify Live app during the season after every series to recap the previous games and preview the upcoming series. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!