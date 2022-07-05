Pirates activate Ben Gamel, Yoshi Tsutsugo from injured list

Two veteran players returned to the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon after both were out with injury.

The team announced around 4 p.m. that OF Ben Gamel and 1B/DH Yoshi Tsutsugo were both activated off the 10-day injured list and both were slated into tonight’s starting lineup against the New York Yankees.

In corresponding moves, INF Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Gamel slashed .257/.350/.736 with three home runs and 17 RBIs before suffering a left hamstring strain. He was placed on the injured list on May 29 and hit .226 in eight games during his rehab assignment.

Tsutsugo struggled with the Bucs before suffering an injury on May 25. In 35 games, he slashed .177/.281/.531 with just two home runs and 15 RBIs.

