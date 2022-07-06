Pirates upset Yankees 5-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates once again performed well against a top team, giving thoughts of their earlier sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-2 victory over the first-place New York Yankees Monday night at a packed house at PNC Park.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer (11th of the season) and Jack Suwinski hit a two-run dinger (14th of the year) to give the Buccos a lead they would never relinquish.

Daniel Vogelbach puts Pittsburgh on the board first with a solo home run to deep right field! That was absolutely CRUSHED. #LetsGoBucs #RepBX #Pirates #Yankees #MLB pic.twitter.com/4XAaRav2dU — Baseball Today (@dailymlbtweets) July 5, 2022

JACK SUWINSKI



CLEAR THE DECK pic.twitter.com/Do4KlLrtcw — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 6, 2022

The Buccos added two more on an RBI double from Ben Gamel, who was back in the lineup, and a sacrifice fly by Oneil Cruz, while relying on Jose Quintana and the bullpen to keep the Yankees at bay.

Quintana went five innings, giving up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts, and he benefited from some nifty fielding by Bryan Reynolds that saved some potential New York runs.

Bryan Reynolds



Special talent pic.twitter.com/RUEO9YqoDF — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 6, 2022

Will Crowe also got league home run leader Aaron Judge to ground into a double play in the seventh with two runners on to end a major threat and add two scoreless innings to Crowe’s resume, and while Duane Underwood Jr. gave up a run in the eighth, David Bednar shut things down with a scoreless ninth for his 13th save of the season, and perhaps more importantly, there was some Renegade playing with a pretty full stadium.

Derek Shelton said after the game:

“That was a pretty cool atmosphere tonight. I’ve waited a long time for ‘Renegade’ to be played with a packed house, so that was pretty sick. I give our fans a ton of credit. They were into it.”

Multi-hit Buccos were Reynolds and Suwisnki, who went 2-for-4, along with Gamel and the newly activated Yoshi Tsutsugo, who both finished 2-for-3.

The Bucs will look get another one from the Yanks tonight at 7:05pm.