Jose Quintana garnering interest on trade market

The time is fastly approaching for teams to decide if they are “all in” on competing for a World Series championship in 2022 or back to the drawing board for future campaigns.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will once again be in sell mode to add prospects and deal away impending free agents.

Left-handed starter Jose Quintana pitched five innings of one-run ball against the best team in baseball Tuesday, lifting the Pirates to a 5-2 win. Naturally, rumors began to swirl.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Quintana’s trade market is heating up ahead of the Aug. 2 trading deadline and has become one of the most popular arms on the market.

#Pirates LHP José Quintana is among the most popular pitchers on the trade market right now, sources say, especially after last night’s win over the #Yankees. The #BlueJays are one possible landing spot due to Kikuchi’s struggles and Ryu’s injury. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 6, 2022

Quintana allowed an RBI single to Aaron Judge in his final inning of work, striking out seven and not walking a batter.

Morosi detailed the Toronto Blue Jays as a possible landing spot due to Hyun Jin Ryu undergoing left elbow surgery and the ineffectiveness of Yusei Kikuchi. Both Ryu and Kikuchi are left-handed pitchers.

A free agent at season’s end, Quintana holds a 2-4 record in 16 starts. Through 81 innings, Quintana has registered a 3.33 ERA and 1.284 WHIP with 74 strikeouts compared to 25 walks.

Pittsburgh signed Quintana, 33, to a one-year deal prior to the 2022 season and has been a welcomed surprise following struggles on the west coast last year with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

Quintana is inducing weak contact at a high level, placing in the 87th percentile in average exit velocity. He also draws swings and misses in the 83rd percentile of chase rate.

Quintana’s increased use of his changeup has been a major part of making hitters off-balanced. He does not have a high fastball velocity or spin on his pitches but knows how to attack hitters to record outs.

Players like Daniel Vogelbach, Ben Gamel, and Quintana will likely be shopped leading up to the trade deadline along with potential, but unlikely, blockbuster deals involving Bryan Reynolds and David Bednar.