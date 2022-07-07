 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: July 7, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Yankees v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Activate a Pair of Relievers (Rum Bunter)

How the Phillies Could Acquire Bryan Reynolds (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

There’s a new No. 1 on updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

First ASG Finals update reveals tight races (MLB.com)

Now reporting to the bullpen ... Vlad Jr.?!? (MLB.com)

Does trade market now have clear No. 1 starter? (MLB.com)

Deep threat: Alcantara on historic pace, but Miami monitoring (MLB.com)

‘Yeah, I’m back’: Eloy’s return fires up White Sox (MLB.com)

Steinbrenner: No Judge contract talks until after season (MLB.com)

First 8 Futures Game participants revealed (MLB.com)

How to top a wall-crashing grab? 440-ft HR! (MLB.com)

Devers or J-Ram, who’s your choice at 3B? (MLB.com)

Pick your All-Star: Yordan vs. Shohei (MLB.com)

Who’s on first: Goldschmidt or Alonso? (MLB.com)

Pick your All-Star: Arenado vs. Machado (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Going For Two: Dan Moore Jr. & T.D. Moultry (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...