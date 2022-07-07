Yankees get revenge, dump Pirates 16-0

It was another big crowd at PNC Park on Wednesday night, but this one left in disappointment, as the New York Yankees got some major revenge on the Pittsburgh Pirates by defeating them 16-0.

The game didn’t get out of hand until later, and the Buccos actually started it off pretty well, with Mitch Keller getting the start. Though he didn’t have top-notch stuff going, he was good enough to hold the Yanks scoreless through four inning before the Bronx Bombers got two in the fifth on a two-RBI single by DJ LeMahieu and then two more in the sixth from back-to-back solo homers by Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo, which spelled the end for Keller. He finished with a line of six innings pitched, four earned runs off of 10 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Buccos hitters had another one of those games where they had nothing going. There’s been way too many of those this year, as they finished with just four total hits on the night.

In fact, their best chance to score was likely in the first inning, as they had KeBryan Hayes at third after a leadoff single which was followed by a Bryan Reynolds double that had him at second and moved Hayes along, but Jack Suwinski, Daniel Vogelbach, and Yoshi Tsutsugo couldn’t do anything with that, and the Buccos left with nothing. Vogelbach was particularly egregious, as he struck out looking.

Things got ugly late in the game, so ugly in fact that Josh VanMeter pitched the ninth, and then it got even uglier. With the Bucs already down 10-0, the Yankees got six more off of VanMeter, who finished with one inning pitched, giving up six runs off of eight hits with one walk and no strikeouts. He has a sparkling ERA of 39.00. Don’t quit your regular gig at second base, Josh.

It was hardly a way to treat the packed house at PNC, but ultimately, it was a series split against the Yanks, and I think most of us will take that (yay optimism).

The Bucs will be back in action today with a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds. First game is at 2:10pm.