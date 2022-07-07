Pirates take first of doubleheader from Reds

It wasn’t the most exciting game—at least, not for anyone not named Jason Delay—but anytime the Jolly Roger is raised, it’s a good day for the Pirates.

The Pirates’ offense got started with a Diego Castillo homer, and although the Reds tied the game a couple of times, they never got the lead, even though Reds starter Mike Minor also had a fine game.

It took until the fifth inning that the dunk-dunk-clunk game got broken up by Diego Castillo:

But it was Jason Delay’s day to shine, not only offensively but defensively as well—not only did he collect his first MLB hit and RBI, he also got his first throw-out in the top of the first which he said on the postgame show was a bigger thrill than the hit. You all know I’m a fan of defense so this was a happy moment.

Michael Chavis didn’t go yard in this game but it wasn’t from lack of trying, he was hitting hard line drives all over. The much-maligned PIrates relief crew was adequate, with Duane Underwood and David Bednar keeping things clean for Contreras, who was sent back to Indianapolis/the taxi squad. Don’t worry, he’ll be back.

Onto game two!