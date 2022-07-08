Henry Davis, Mike Burrows to represent Pirates in SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Two Pittsburgh Pirates prospects are set to display their talents on the national stage this July during All-Star festivities.

Catcher Henry Davis and right-handed starter Mike Burrows have been named the Pirates representatives for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The game will be played at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The showdown of MLB’s up-and-coming stars of tomorrow includes 31 of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects and 14 players atop their team’s Top 30 list, including Davis.

Davis, MLB Pipeline’s 18th best prospect in baseball, has quickly ascended to Double-A Altoona despite dealing with injuries.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Davis is hitting .268 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 31 RBI, and a .882 OPS in 41 games spanning four levels.

He has struggled since joining the Curve, hitting only .177, but has been swinging the bat better of late after missing time due to being hit by an excessive amount of pitches.

The 22-year-old backstop has a good arm behind the plate and is a dynamic threat at the plate, being graded with a 60-power tool on Pipeline’s 20-80 scale.

Burrows, also 22, has been an impressive surprise on the mound in 2022. He began the year in Altoona, pitching to a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts with 69 strikeouts, a .199 opposing average, and 1.10 WHIP in 52 innings.

Pittsburgh’s No. 10 overall prospect, Burrows has dealt with injuries in prior seasons but has impressed scouts in the baseball community to represent the Bucs on the national stage.

His performance since being promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-June has been subpar. Burrows has an ERA of 7.31 and an opposing average of .333 in 16 innings.

It will be exciting for optimists of the Bucs to witness Davis and Burrows compete against the rest of baseball’s best.

The game is only seven innings and can be found streaming on Peacock.