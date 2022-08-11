Wild ninth inning headlines Pirates 6-4 win over Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, but it wasn’t a normal victory by any stretch.

Abnormality started in the middle innings. After Ben Gamel gave the Bucs a two-run lead in the third, Tucupita Marcano extended the lead in the fourth after scoring while Jason Delay was caught in a rundown.

Arizona climbed within a run in the bottom of the fourth after Ketel Marte and Christian Walker drove in a run each, but Greg Allen doubled in the sixth to drive in another for Pittsburgh.

Greg Allen brings one in! pic.twitter.com/FvHj8H3Hv5 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 11, 2022

Marcano singled in another a few hitters later.

The Pirates held the three-run lead headed into the bottom of the ninth, but things got interesting as Arizona grounded into an unusual double play that scored a run.

The play in question saw Carson Kelly ground to Ke’Bryan Hayes at third, who threw to second to get a force out. Rodolfo Castro then initiated a rundown on Emmanuel Rivera, who retreated back to second, but was tagged out by Kevin Newman before getting back to the bag.

Arizona challenged the call, but replay confirmed the call and gave the Diamondbacks two outs, but a run also scored in the process.

For those keeping score at home, that was a 5-4-6 double play.

After that fiasco, Eric Stout earned his first MLB save by getting former Pirate Jordan Luplow to fly out to right.

If that wasn’t enough, there were also two fans who ran onto the field mid-game.

Two kids run through security and on to the field at the Pirates / Diamondbacks. Don't get caught for over a minute pic.twitter.com/QtEdiGdLWF — Adam WWWaybright (@WaybrightAdam) August 11, 2022

The series finale is this afternoon at 3:40 p.m.