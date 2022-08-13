Pirates fall to Giants in late game 5-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their west coast trip late on Friday night against the San Franciso Giants and they also continued their losing ways, falling 5-3 to San Fran despite a good make-up game from Rodolfo Castro.

After taking a drubbing in the press and from fans for the “phone incident” earlier this week, Castro finished 2-for-4 with a triple and a homerun. Ben Gamel and Greg Allen also hit solo shots, as the Bucs pounded out 10 hits, but all their runs came from solo dingers. They left eight men on base and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Gamel’s shot in the sixth and Allen’s homer in the seventh brought the Buccos to within 4-3, but a Luis Gonzalez double off of Austin Brice padded San Fran’s lead and the Bucs would get no closer.

Bryse Wilson got the start, going five and a third, giving up four runs on six hits, with two walks and a strikeout. He took the loss to fall to 2-7 on the season.

The Bucs and Giants will play another late one tonight, with a 9:05pm start.