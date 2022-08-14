Pirates continue offensive woes with 2-0 defeat to Giants

The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their year-long affliction of aversion to offense, as the San Francisco Giants jumped out to an early lead and didn’t need much else except to let the Bucs continue their futility with runners on base.

Pittsburgh was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, one day after going 0-for-9 in Friday’s defeat. That dropped their average on the season to .208 with RISP, which would be the worst tally in franchise history if it holds and the fifth-worst mark since 1901. Epically, historically, laughably bad.

Rodolfo Castro went 2-for-4 as your only multi-hit Buccos, as he continues to try to make up for the phone fiasco, but San Fran’s Logan Webb cruised through the Bucco lineup for eight innings, fanning nine Pirates.

Pittsburgh wasn’t awful on the mound, with Tyler Beede drawing the start. He gave up both Giants runs in three innings of work, striking out three and walking three, and he also gave up a solo homer to LaMonte Wade Jr.

Then Eric Stout, Duane Underwood Jr. and Chase De Jong only gave up one hit the rest of the way — Pittsburgh actually held San Fran to just four hits overall — but the damage was already done, particularly with the Bucs bats asleep.

Pittsburgh will look to get some offensive production this afternoon out in the Bay, with the hopes of not getting swept.