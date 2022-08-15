 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: August 15, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, August 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Having a Historically Futile Season With RISP (Rum Bunter)

Walk-off homer kills resilient Pirates effort in San Francisco (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

So close! ‘Elite’ Rasmussen takes perfecto bid into 9th (MLB.com)

Could Mets’ NL East pursuit wrap up early? (MLB.com)

Astros ride momentum, surging offense to sweep (MLB.com)

‘You hit one for Uvalde’: Bregman delivers special HR (MLB.com)

‘Quite a roll’: Snell continues dominant run (MLB.com)

‘Not coasting into Hall of Fame,’ Pujols crushes 2 HRs (MLB.com)

Wacha’s sparkling return leads Red Sox to series win (MLB.com)

Biggio bangs into wall and more top plays (MLB.com)

Correa gives sister ‘perfect birthday’ — with help from Ohtani (MLB.com)

These prospects could make an impact down the stretch (MLB.com)

Report: Top prospects Painter, Abel to Double-A (MLB.com)

Brewers’ Chourio homers on four-hit day (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers are able to escape Week 1 of the preseason relatively healthy (Behind The Steel Curtain)

