 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: August 16, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates come back twice, but can’t deliver knockout blow (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Long-Term Options at First Base (Rum Bunter)

Ben Cherington addresses the Pirates’ struggles after a brutal road trip (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Alcantara tightens his Cy Young grip (MLB.com)

OF collision results in this unusual Angels HR (MLB.com)

Báez follows the bouncing ball — right to his bat (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Peña scratched with a stiff neck (MLB.com)

Buehler to have season-ending elbow surgery (MLB.com)

MLB announces 2022 playoff schedule (MLB.com)

Syndergaard’s 7-plus strong innings lead Phils to win (MLB.com)

Injuries: Harper, Trout, Stanton, Soroka, Mets (MLB.com)

Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

These prospects could make an impact down the stretch (MLB.com)

Top prospects Painter, Abel headed to Double-A (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Monday’s practice (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...