Series preview: Pirates look to spoil Red Sox postseason hopes

The Pirates face the Red Sox in a three-game set this week.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: MAR 29 Spring Training - Red Sox at Pirates Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, August 16-18, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Red Sox SB Nation Site: Over The Monster

The Pirates host the Red Sox for a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Nick Pivetta vs. Mitch Keller

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Rich Hill vs. TBD

Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST

Nathan Eovaldi vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Red Sox

  1. Tommy Pham (L) LF
  2. Rafael Devers (R) 3B
  3. Xander Bogaerts (L) SS
  4. Alex Verdugo (R) RF
  5. J.D. Martinez (L) DH
  6. Eric Hosmer (R) 1B
  7. Christian Arroyo (L) 2B
  8. Jarren Duran (R) CF
  9. Kevin Plawecki (L) C

Pirates

  1. Kevin Newman (R) 2B
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) DH
  3. Michael Chavis (R) 1B
  4. Ben Gamel (L) RF
  5. Rodolfo Castro (S) 3B
  6. Oneil Cruz (L) SS
  7. Greg Allen (S) CF
  8. Tucupita Marcano (L) LF
  9. Jason Delay (R) C

