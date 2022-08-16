Series preview: Pirates look to spoil Red Sox postseason hopes

Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, August 16-18, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
The Pirates host the Red Sox for a three-game set.
Here’s a look at what we can expect in this week’s series:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Nick Pivetta vs. Mitch Keller
Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Rich Hill vs. TBD
Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EST
Nathan Eovaldi vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Red Sox
- Tommy Pham (L) LF
- Rafael Devers (R) 3B
- Xander Bogaerts (L) SS
- Alex Verdugo (R) RF
- J.D. Martinez (L) DH
- Eric Hosmer (R) 1B
- Christian Arroyo (L) 2B
- Jarren Duran (R) CF
- Kevin Plawecki (L) C
Pirates
- Kevin Newman (R) 2B
- Bryan Reynolds (S) DH
- Michael Chavis (R) 1B
- Ben Gamel (L) RF
- Rodolfo Castro (S) 3B
- Oneil Cruz (L) SS
- Greg Allen (S) CF
- Tucupita Marcano (L) LF
- Jason Delay (R) C
