Bucs Arghticles: August 17, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro suspended 1 game for phone flap, he appeals (Yahoo! Sports)

Ben Cherington addresses the Pirates’ struggles after a brutal road trip (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

Led by Morton’s 12 K’s, Braves win 8th straight (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Díaz exits with left groin discomfort (MLB.com)

Talk about a WILD pitch! Ball goes off wall, between ump’s legs (MLB.com)

A’s call up top prospect Shea Langeliers (MLB.com)

Walker exits after 2 innings with back spasms (MLB.com)

1 difference-maker for each contender down the stretch (MLB.com)

He had a 5.79 ERA as a rookie. Now he’s pitching like Bob Gibson (MLB.com)

Mets to call up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty (source) (MLB.com)

Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

These prospects could make an impact down the stretch (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign a center off waivers as rosters are trimmed to 85 players (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

