Pirates extend losing streak to five after 5-3 loss to Red Sox

An early offensive surge allowed the Boston Red Sox to upend the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday as they won, 5-3.

Mitch Keller looked rough out of the gate as the first five hitters he faced reached base, three by singles and the other two on walks. Two of those hits and a sacrifice fly allowed the BoSox to plate four runs in the frame.

After Keller surrendered another run in the second, he exited the game with what was later determined as right shoulder fatigue. The funny thing is that he felt no pain, but knew he was losing steam on his pitches.

Mitch Keller said after the game that he's not in any pain and never was. Did a bunch of tests and still no pain.



"I felt healthy, felt fine, just didn't feel like it was jumping out of my hand like it usually does." — Mike Persak (@MikeDPersak) August 17, 2022

Chase De Jong entered in relief and was dominant, throwing four innings of no-hit ball. The duo of Austin Brice and Manny Banuelos followed in with three more hitless innings.

The Pirates didn’t do much offensively until the eighth inning when Ben Gamel cleared the bases with a double to right.

The Bucs’ rally, however, would end there and they would drop the series opener, thus, continuing the snoozefest second half of the season.