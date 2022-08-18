Pirates lose again, fall 8-3 to Red Sox

Roansy Contreras returned for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough, as the Buccos continued their losing streak with an 8-3 defeat to the Boston Red Sox.

Contreras had his longest start, going six innings, but he gave up four runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts, including a three-run second inning for Boston that erased and exceede the two run dinger Bryan Reynolds hit in the first that gave Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

We love Bryan Reynolds, man. pic.twitter.com/YV1vCu1cDd — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 17, 2022

The homer was number 18 on the year for Reynolds, and he finished the night 2-for-4 as the only multi-hit Bucco, as the Pirates were six-hit by Boston starter Rich Hill and three Red Sex relievers.

Reynolds also scored the final Pittsburgh run in the bottom of the ninth off of a Ben Gamel single, but it was too little, too late for the Buccos, particularly after Yohan Ramirez gave up three runs in the top of the inning to pad Boston’s lead.

That’s now seven losses in a row for the Bucs, who currently sit firmly in last place in the NL Central, and with the season heading into the home stretch, don’t expect too much more winning from here on out.

The Bucs will look to avoid a sweep when they return tonight at 7:05pm.