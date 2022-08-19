 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: August 19, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, August 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Boston Red Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Ji-hwan Bae Returns to Action (Pirates Prospects)

Prospect Roundtable: Which Pirates Prospects Would You Protect From the Rule 5 Draft? (Pirates Prospects)

Mark Madden: No lies detected with Dennis Eckersley’s comments about Pirates (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Pinch-hit grand slam! Pujols’ 690th was a career first (MLB.com)

‘Made a freaking statement’: Bregman keys Astros’ 21-run barrage (MLB.com)

Texas trip ends in split with youth, pop on display (MLB.com)

Two no-hitters in one game. How? (MLB.com)

The Padres’ newest dugout guest ... a black panther? (MLB.com)

Watch for these milestones during the final stretch of 2022 (MLB.com)

The ‘left-handed-hitting Judge’ is embracing the comps (MLB.com)

Been playing Wordle a while? This iconic broadcaster just found it (MLB.com)

Split with mighty LA gives Crew a boost (MLB.com)

Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

Here are all of our No. 1 overall prospects, ranked (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice (Behind The Steel Curtain)

