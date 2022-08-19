Series preview: Pirates get shot at revenge vs. Reds in four-game set

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, August 19-21, 2022
Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA
TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh
Radio: KDKA-AM
Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter
The Pirates continue their homestand with the Reds coming to town for three games.
Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:
Projected Starters
Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Graham Ashcraft vs. Bryse Wilson
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EST
Justin Dunn vs. Tyler Beede
Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST
Mike Minor vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Reds
- Jake Fraley (L) DH
- Jonathan India (R) 2B
- Kyle Farmer (R) 3B
- Joey Votto (L) 1B
- Albert Almora Jr. (R) CF
- Aristides Aquino (R) RF
- TJ Friedl (L) LF
- Jose Barrero (R) SS
- Michael Papierski (S) C
Pirates
- Kevin Newman (R) SS
- Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
- Michael Chavis (R) 1B
- Ben Gamel (L) RF
- Kevin Padlo (R) 3B
- Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
- Greg Allen (S) LF
- Bligh Madris (L) DH
- Jason Delay (R) C
