Series preview: Pirates get shot at revenge vs. Reds in four-game set

The Pirates homestand continues.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds - Game One Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, August 19-21, 2022

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Radio: KDKA-AM

Reds SB Nation Site: Red Reporter

The Pirates continue their homestand with the Reds coming to town for three games.

Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:

Projected Starters

Friday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Graham Ashcraft vs. Bryse Wilson

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EST

Justin Dunn vs. Tyler Beede

Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EST

Mike Minor vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Reds

  1. Jake Fraley (L) DH
  2. Jonathan India (R) 2B
  3. Kyle Farmer (R) 3B
  4. Joey Votto (L) 1B
  5. Albert Almora Jr. (R) CF
  6. Aristides Aquino (R) RF
  7. TJ Friedl (L) LF
  8. Jose Barrero (R) SS
  9. Michael Papierski (S) C

Pirates

  1. Kevin Newman (R) SS
  2. Bryan Reynolds (S) CF
  3. Michael Chavis (R) 1B
  4. Ben Gamel (L) RF
  5. Kevin Padlo (R) 3B
  6. Rodolfo Castro (S) 2B
  7. Greg Allen (S) LF
  8. Bligh Madris (L) DH
  9. Jason Delay (R) C

