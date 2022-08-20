Pirates beat Reds 5-4 on ninth-inning comeback

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their second straight game when a Michael Chavis double with bases loaded in the ninth inning scored Kevin Newman for a 5-4 walkoff victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Bucs were down 4-3 heading into the final inning, but Newman doubled to score Bligh Madris to tie the game. Newman also had an RBI in the seventh and also got Pittsburgh’s scoring started in the sixth when he came home on a wild pitch. It was a big night for Newman out of the lead off spot, as he’s been playing well lately. He finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. He’s now batting .281 on the year.

Before that, it was all Reds, who built up a 3-0 lead on starter Bryse Wilson, who actually wasn’t terrible. He went seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.

Wil Crowe ended up with the decision, however, to move to 5-7 on the year after pitching a scoreless one and a third.

The Bucs pounded out 13 hits on the night, including a 3-for-4 game from Ben Gamel along with 2-for-4 performances from Madris and Greg Allen (in addition to Newman).

Pittsburgh will look for their third win in a row tonight at 7:05pm.