Ben Cherington gives Derek Shelton vote of confidence

One of the biggest questions about the Pittsburgh Pirates and their immediate future is whether or not manager Derek Shelton will return next year. He holds a 127-214 record in three seasons as Pirates head coach, with numerous questionable decisions and many fans wondering if this would be he final season.

Yesterday, before Pittsburgh’s 5-4 defeat of the Cincinnati Reds, General Manager Ben Cherington said he expects Shelton back in 2023.

According to MLB.com:

General manager Ben Cherington said on Friday that Shelton is under contract for the 2023 season, and he expects Shelton to fill the manager’s chair for a fourth year. “I love working with Shelty and this staff,” Cherington said. “They work their tails off every day. They care so much about getting this right, getting better. Outcomes are hard on them, too. They’re hard on everybody. He’s been consistently open to any piece of feedback and hopefully I’m open to any piece of feedback he has for me. I think we help each other. I’m so confident at the level of effort every day this staff puts in to help us get better. I’m looking forward to this group benefitting from the fruits of their labor because I think they will as our roster matures and gets stronger.”

That statement comes just a few days after Shelton went on 93.7 The Fan and said, “I’m very secure,” when questioned about his job security.

I’m sure that’s bound to be controversial, as there’s a segment of fans who are ready for Shelton to go and another segment who aren’t, so here’s a quick poll for you to give us your thoughts!