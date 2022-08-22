Bucs Arghticles: August 22, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates’ offense slowly making progress with RISP (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Biggest Offensive Issue with Ke’Bryan Hayes (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
With 2 HRs — and 1 massive bat flip — Canha caps Mets’ domination of Phils (MLB.com)
Phils, Nats to face off in ’23 Little League Classic (MLB.com)
Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale (MLB.com)
Gallo shines at plate, in field as LA sweeps (MLB.com)
‘He’s a special talent’: Kim’s skill knows no bounds ... literally (MLB.com)
No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher (MLB.com)
Yankees get last word in chippy win over Blue Jays (MLB.com)
Red Sox relish hill sliding, meeting Little League players (MLB.com)
Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)
After starting at second, Henderson lifts Norfolk to walk-off win (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers leave their preseason game vs. the Jaguars as healthy as they entered (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...